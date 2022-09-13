Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 1,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More

