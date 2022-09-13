Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 1,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

TMRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.