Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of TOSYY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 59,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

