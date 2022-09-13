Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,448. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Rating)

See Also

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.