Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,448. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.
About Touchstone Exploration
