Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rent the Runway Call Options (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the typical volume of 983 call options.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 208,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

