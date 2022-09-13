Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 54,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,993% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Trading Up 14.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

