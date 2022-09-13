Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRZBF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

