Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market cap of C$116.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$5.88.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.