TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Up 1.1%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TA shares. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $809.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 13.7% during the second quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 152,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 103.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

