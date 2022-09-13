Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,533.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,533.89 ($18.53).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.4 %

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 883.40 ($10.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 844.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 929 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.52. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

