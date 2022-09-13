Trust Co of Kansas Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

ADBE stock traded down $21.36 on Tuesday, reaching $375.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

