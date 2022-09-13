Trust Co of Kansas Has $927,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 740,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,600,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

