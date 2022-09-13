TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Up 291.3% in August

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the August 15th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 503,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,101. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

