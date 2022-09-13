Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsumura & Co. (TSMRF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.