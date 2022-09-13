Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TSMRF stock remained flat at $28.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

