TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of TTEC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.