U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

