U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Recommended Stories

