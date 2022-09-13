U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 8,482 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.