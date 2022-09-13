Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.31. Udemy shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 2,876 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.27.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $49,687.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,294,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,269.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Udemy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

