Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Price Performance

Shares of MJLB remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

