Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $14.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

