Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $995,523.46 and approximately $208.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
