United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 107.6% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $7,411,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $4,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Down 5.2 %

URI traded down $16.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.20. 17,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,464. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.