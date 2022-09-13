Uno Re Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $228,320.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00580933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00252651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004983 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009517 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

