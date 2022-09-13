Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.70. 5,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vail Resorts Profile

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.