Valley National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:VLYPO)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
VLYPO stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.