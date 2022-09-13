Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Van Elle Price Performance
Shares of LON:VANL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.90 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of £45.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.34. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).
