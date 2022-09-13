Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VANL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.90 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of £45.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2,145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.34. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

