Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 110,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

VWO traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 598,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,595,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

