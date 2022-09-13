Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.