Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

