Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $122,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.33. 4,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,811. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

