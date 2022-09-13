Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.20 and last traded at $125.84. 24,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 92,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.
