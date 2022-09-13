Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.20 and last traded at $125.84. 24,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 92,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

