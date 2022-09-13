Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.13. 22,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
