Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VBR traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,662. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

