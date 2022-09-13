Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $14.02 on Tuesday, reaching $363.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,904. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average is $378.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

