Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. 75,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

