Vanity Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Vanity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanity has a market capitalization of $830,738.94 and $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanity has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Vanity Coin Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Vanity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

