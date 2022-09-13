VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Down 0.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $256.60 and last traded at $256.60. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.37.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

