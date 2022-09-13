Veil (VEIL) Price Up 177.2% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Veil has a market capitalization of $419,640.13 and approximately $726.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 177.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00138040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00267424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00049266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005261 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

