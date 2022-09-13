Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $38.98. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 3,583 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

