Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 38,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 717,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

