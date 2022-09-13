Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verify Smart Stock Performance

Shares of Verify Smart stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Tuesday. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,787. Verify Smart has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Verify Smart Company Profile

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

