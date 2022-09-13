Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Verify Smart Stock Performance
Shares of Verify Smart stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Tuesday. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,787. Verify Smart has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
Verify Smart Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verify Smart (VSMR)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.