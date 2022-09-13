Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 728,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,724,560. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

