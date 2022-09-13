Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $504,327.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,004,560 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

