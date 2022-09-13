VIMworld Price Down 5.3% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and $185,447.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

