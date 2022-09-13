Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

AIO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,947. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

