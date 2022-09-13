Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NFJ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 7,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,013. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
