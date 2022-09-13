Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

NFJ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 7,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,013. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.