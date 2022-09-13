Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 701.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 853.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 882.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

