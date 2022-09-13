Vox.Finance Market Cap Tops $98,556.69 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005372 BTC on exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $98,556.69 and approximately $219.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. Vox.Finance’s total supply is 129,508 coins and its circulating supply is 90,177 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vox Finance is a multi-blockchain decentralized finance (DeFi) yield-farming project developed by an independent team of developers, seeking to bring an innovative approach to the new emerging market.”

