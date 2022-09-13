Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE IAE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $8.93.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
