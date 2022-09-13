Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,153,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,417,000.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.