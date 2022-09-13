Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2,641.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 168,729 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.86. 12,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

